BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a growth of 1,727.5% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BIO-key International Price Performance

Shares of BKYI opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 673.82%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

