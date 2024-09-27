Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.30.

Biogen Stock Up 2.4 %

BIIB stock opened at $193.60 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $188.78 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

