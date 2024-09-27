Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised Biohaven to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.92.

BHVN stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Biohaven by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 456,062 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

