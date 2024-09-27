BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 32,055.88 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.98 per share, for a total transaction of 32,055.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,603,574 shares in the company, valued at 329,245,112.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.73 per share, for a total transaction of 4,719.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.79 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of 15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.54.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

