Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of BOUYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $8.27.
About Bouygues
