Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$285.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BYD opened at C$203.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$249.39. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$202.75 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1062435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

