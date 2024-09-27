Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 369.8% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brambles Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Brambles has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.3722 dividend. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.