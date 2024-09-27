Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -181.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $935.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

