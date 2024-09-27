Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.350-8.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BR stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day moving average is $203.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

