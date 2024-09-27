Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT at $18.90

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
OCFC stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
