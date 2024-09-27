Brokerages Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Target Price at $46.89

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth $10,614,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 1,011.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $34,420,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $51.55 on Friday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

