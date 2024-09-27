Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
K92 Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
KNT opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.52.
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
