Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,178 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $281.48 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.67 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

