Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Calbee Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLBEY traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.93. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.40. Calbee has a one year low of C$4.31 and a one year high of C$6.48.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

