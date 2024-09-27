Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$162.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$165.00 to C$162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$174.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$157.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$158.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market cap of C$99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4685501 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Insiders have purchased 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.