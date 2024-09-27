Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) PT Raised to $25.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAPR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
