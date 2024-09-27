Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.57.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.90 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

