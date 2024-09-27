Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$12.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

TSE CS opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8925144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,864. Corporate insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

