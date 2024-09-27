Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

