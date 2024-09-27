Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,738,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after buying an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $124.23 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

