Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Price Target Lowered to $23.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CBUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cibus from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cibus to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Cibus Price Performance

Shares of CBUS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Cibus has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth about $5,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

