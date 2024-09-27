Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.170-4.250 EPS.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $211.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

