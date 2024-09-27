Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.57 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -511.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
