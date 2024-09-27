Comparing GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and GeneLink”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $53,947.00 26.63 -$4.91 million N/A N/A GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclarion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aclarion and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aclarion and GeneLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aclarion presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 756.65%.

Summary

Aclarion beats GeneLink on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

