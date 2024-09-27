Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 307.1% in September

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

