Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.