Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Short Interest Up 426.6% in September

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, an increase of 426.6% from the August 31st total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CLCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 105,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,213. Cool has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. Cool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth $12,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

