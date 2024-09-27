Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on the stock.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
Corero Network Security stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Corero Network Security has a one year low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.24. The company has a market cap of £98.59 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.