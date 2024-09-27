Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Corero Network Security Price Performance

Corero Network Security stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Corero Network Security has a one year low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.24. The company has a market cap of £98.59 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Corero Network Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.