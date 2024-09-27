CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $345.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $160.67 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.24 and its 200 day moving average is $311.60. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.10, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,962 shares of company stock worth $34,477,948 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

