Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) versus Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Head to Head Analysis

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Curaleaf has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and Akanda”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.46 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -7.79 Akanda $2.16 million 0.12 -$32.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 105.59%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Akanda.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akanda beats Curaleaf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.