Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $326.13 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $333.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.