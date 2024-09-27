Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

