Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 344.4% in September

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.55 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

