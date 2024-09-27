DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

