Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.56 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.78 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.99.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

