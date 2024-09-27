Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of USOY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 18,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

