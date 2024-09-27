Dennis Cho Sells 234 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $10,983.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 126 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $6,048.00.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 3.1 %

TWST opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,080 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.