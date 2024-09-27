DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

DLO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. DLocal has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in DLocal by 1,124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

