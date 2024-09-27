Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

