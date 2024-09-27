Donald F. Coleman Sells 30,318 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,498,618.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,031,053.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of INTA stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $51.80.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Intapp
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.