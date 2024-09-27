Donald F. Coleman Sells 30,318 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,498,618.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,031,053.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

