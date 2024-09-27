Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ESI opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.