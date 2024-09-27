Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,773.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Tucows Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Tucows by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,014,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,391,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tucows by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

