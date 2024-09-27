Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.59.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $108.90 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.