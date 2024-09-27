Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

EHC opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 85.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

