enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on enGene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

enGene Trading Down 12.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,095,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.68. enGene has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that enGene will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About enGene

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.