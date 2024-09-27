enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
enGene Stock Performance
Shares of enGene stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. enGene has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.
enGene Company Profile
