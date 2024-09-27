Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $131.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

