Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSEW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,851. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

