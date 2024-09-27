Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dayforce Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DAY)

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dayforce in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dayforce’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dayforce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce
Dayforce Price Performance
DAY stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,600,000.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.