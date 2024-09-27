Evercore ISI Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $91.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $207,850,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.